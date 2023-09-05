Woman accused of stabbing person during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman allegedly stabbed someone Monday during an argument in Mobile.

Officers responding to the 1000 block of Camp Street in reference to an assault discovered that the victim had been stabbed by a known female at the residence during an argument, according to the Mobile Police Department. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, they said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.