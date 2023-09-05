Advertise With Us
Woman accused of stabbing person during argument

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman allegedly stabbed someone Monday during an argument in Mobile.

Officers responding to the 1000 block of Camp Street in reference to an assault discovered that the victim had been stabbed by a known female at the residence during an argument, according to the Mobile Police Department. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, they said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

