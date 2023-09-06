Advertise With Us
2023 Women’s Forum: Taking Command

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Purchase your tickets today for the 2023 Women’s Forum, Taking Command, hosted by the Community Foundation of South Alabama!

The Women’s Forum is a great opportunity to network and engage with inspiring women from our region.

This event will be held Friday, September 29, from 8:00-10:30 a.m. at the Battle House Renaissance Hotel, 26 N Royal St.

Keynote speaker will be Commander Kelly Harrison, retired U.S. Naval Aviator, whose harrowing story about piloting a helicopter that suffered catastrophic failure is sure to leave a lasting impact on the audience.

The Forum will also feature local leaders participating in a panel discussion with Debbie Elliott, NPR National Correspondent, serving as moderator.

Full Table (10 seats): $500

Half Table (5 seats): $350

Individual Tickets: $35

Purchase tickets here: https://www.communityfoundationsa.org/

