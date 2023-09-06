2nd Veterans Helping Veterans Car Show & Jeep Bash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2nd Annual Veterans Helping Veterans Car Show & Jeep Bash on the Bay is coming up September 16, at Battleship Memorial Park. The event will run from 7am to 2pm.

Participants and spectators are also encouraged to bring a donation to “Toys for Tots”.

Former Marine/Event Organizer Tom Claxton joined us on Studio10, along with some friends who joined us in the FOX10 parking lot to shwo off their vehicles that will be at the car show.

For more information contact:

Tom Claxton

251-767-8489

tclaxton73@gmail.com

