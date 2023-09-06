MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted drug dealer who got a sentencing break a decade ago for assistant law enforcement investigators pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a quartet of new drug offenses.

Because of his prior conviction, James Leroy Harris faces a mandatory-minimum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted of any of the charges – conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The maximum punishment is life in prison.

Court records include a transcript of part of a conversation between Harris and investigators.

They indicate that the 49 year-old Mobile man at one point asked for a lawyer but then re-initiated the conversation. When an investigator reminded him that he had asked for a lawyer, he responded, “You can throw that away, I don’t have an attorney,” according to a federal criminal complaint.

The complaint indicates that the officer told Harris that he was not going to ask any questions but told the defendant that he had a lot of money and drugs hidden somewhere.

“I don’t have any money, all that stuff you got, that was my money,” he said.

Challenged on that, Harris replied: ‘’No, that’s all my money.”

According the complaint, law enforcement investigators got a tip that there were drugs in a storage unit on Halls Mill Road. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators in March found clear plastic baggies and digital scales commonly used to package and weigh drugs.

A search of a second storage unit turned up more than 12 kilograms of cocaine, 750 grams of methamphetamine ice and 30,000 fentanyl pills weighting nearly 2 kilograms. Investigators also located assorted bags, backpacks, digital scales and a cooler. A third of the cocaine was inside a cardboard box, according to an affidavit by a Homeland Security Investigations agent.

The agent wrote that investigators found $54,920 in cash and assorted jewelry inside a safe in the master bedroom closet of Harris’ apartment. They also found different types of steroids in the bedroom, according to the affidavit.

Harris pleaded guilty in 2011 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. A judge sentenced him to five years and three months in prison, a lighter punishment as a reward for “substantial assistance” he offered law enforcement investigators.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.