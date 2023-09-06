AltaPointe Health extends 988 crisis line hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Suicide prevention is a tough topic nationwide with more calls coming into the 988-crisis line. Vibrant Mental Health says there’s been nearly 5 million calls and messages to 988 in the last year. AltaPointe Health says they average around 400 calls a month.

“From people who are calling in just having those thoughts, to people who have attempted and they’re in one of our hospitals,” said Vickie Charpie, Assistant Coordinator for 988 Crisis Line.

988 Crisis Line Assistant Coordinator Vickie Charpie says they get calls from people of all ages. Some of the more concerning calls come from children as young as 10.

“Especially with school back in having an incident in school, being bullied or just had a bad day,” said Charpie. “Teachers and school staff are more aware of what’s happening.”

When someone calls 988 their directed to a counselor who listens to what happened leading up to the call. From there they direct them to any resources they need and help them come up with a safety plan.

“Whether that’s outpatient services, our hospital or our crisis center,” added Charpie. “If it’s outside those areas then we’re going to find the closest community mental health center.”

With permission, they also do follow ups for high-risk callers within 24 hours to make sure the safety plan and the resources are working.

“It’s not just a one call done. You will connect with someone who cares and will help you through this time,” said Charpie.

