Authorities identify victims in murder-suicide at Jackson hospital

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We now know the names of the two people killed in an alleged murder-suicide at Baptist Medical Center.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, 95-year-old Cecil Ivey was pronounced dead at the scene, and 92-year-old Loyce Ivey was pronounced dead at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the hospital, the shooting was domestic-related and involved a patient and their spouse.

Cecil Ivey allegedly entered the hospital and shot his wife, then went into another room and shot himself.

