Cleveland Clinic’s annual ‘MENtion It’ survey findings released

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This year, Cleveland Clinic’s 8th annual MENtion It educational campaign examined various aspects of men’s health including physical activity levels, sexual health, mental well-being, and cancer screening practices. Surprisingly, 81% of American men believe they are leading a healthy lifestyle. However, the survey found that almost half of men (44%) do not get a yearly physical, and the same amount neglect to prioritize their mental health (44%). Alarmingly, 83% of men declare they have experienced stress in the last 6 months.

The survey results also revealed that 54% of men in the U.S. are dissatisfied with their current weight and about half are actively working towards achieving their goal weight. However, concerning lifestyle behaviors were noted. Only 51% of men say they keep a healthy diet and approximately 27% of men spend more than five hours per day watching TV, on average. Respondents also admitted to spending an average of 2.3 hours a day on social media. Interestingly, those who say they are hesitant to seek professional help with mental health issues (65%) are almost twice as likely to spend 5h+ daily on social media (19%).

This reluctance in seeking help is not limited to mental health. One in three men (37%) admitted to experiencing sexual health issues, yet only 42% of those affected sought professional help, leaving a significant portion reluctant to address the problem.

The survey also uncovered that not all American men regularly undergo screenings for common cancers – prostate, colorectal, skin, testicular and bladder. Shockingly, only a third of men (35%) had ever performed a self-exam for testicular cancer or were uncertain about their self-examination history.

For more info: clevelandclinic.org/mentionit

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.