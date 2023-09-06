Advertise With Us
Coden man accused of assaulting two Bayou La Batre police officers

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - 55-year-old Rodney West was arrested Tuesday after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office picked him up on several warrants.

According to Bayou La Batre Police, West was seen walking along Highway 188 in Coden back in June.

Several people called in to report that he was behaving erratically.

When officers tried to stop him police say he became combative.

According to investigators, West was under the influence of meth and ecstasy.

When trying to take him into custody, investigators say two Bayou La Batre officers were assaulted.

The officers were taken to the ER to be checked out, but both were fine.

Because of the heavy influence of drugs, police say he was under, West was taken to the hospital.

After he was discharged, authorities said he walked out.

West is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

