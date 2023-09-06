Advertise With Us
Coden man arrested on several warrants

Rodney West
Rodney West(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - 55-year-old Rodney West was arrested Tuesday after the sheriff’s office picked him up on several warrants.

According to Bayou La Batre PD, West was seen walking along Highway 188 in Coden back in June.

Several people called in to report that he was behaving erratically.

When police tried to stop him he became combative.

Police say he was under the influence of meth and ecstacy.

When trying to take him into custody, two BLB officers were assaulted.

The officers were taken to the ER to be checked out, but both were fine.

Because of the heavy influence of drugs he was under, West was taken to the hospital.

After he was discharged, authorities said he just walked out which is why he was not arrested right away.

West is charged with two counts of second degree assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to the jail log.

