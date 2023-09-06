Advertise With Us
Court documents reveal Foley mother was found “wrapped in sheet inside a wheelbarrow” at motel

FOX10 News has learned the disturbing details.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Disturbing new details are coming out about a mysterious murder in Foley.

Last Wednesday afternoon 69-year-old Shirley Smith was found dead, stabbed multiple times.

Her body was found inside a room at the Town and Country Motel on McKenzie Street.

FOX10 News has learned the body of Shirley Smith was “wrapped in a sheet inside a wheelbarrow inside room 7″, that’s according to court documents.

Her daughter, Katie Smith, was arrested and charged with corpse abuse, but not charged with her mother’s death.

Investigators with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit say they don’t believe Shirley Smith’s killer is on the loose.

While the investigation continues, somebody who knew the victim wants the person responsible held accountable.

“I just hope justice is served. I just hope the right people get put away. That’s so horrible,” one anonymous neighbor said.

The motel was surrounded by law enforcement for several hours last week, no one getting in or out.

Neighbors say they were shocked to hear what happened.

“That just blew us away and that her daughter was being looked for, for it, that just it just totally blew us away,” one neighbor said.

The neighbor who didn’t want to be identified says the two lived together.

She says neither of them had been seen for several days.

“Ms. Shirley hadn’t been seen for three days. Where do you think she was? In the same dang room as her daughter, cause they shared a room,” the neighbor said. “She was just so nice. She was so nice. When she knocked on your door she would always wave anytime you saw her.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with burial expenses.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

