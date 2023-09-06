Downtown businesses ready for Carnival Cruises return

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As preparations get underway at the Alabama Cruise Terminal -- downtown businesses are eagerly awaiting the return of Carnival -- and the new ship -- the Spirit -- set to dock in early October.

“Anything that brings that kind of activity -- additional traffic is a plus. You know the more the merrier downtown,” said David Rasp, Owner of Heroes Sports Bar & Grille.

While most cruisers come in the day before -- staying in our hotels and dining at downtown restaurants -- Heroes Sports Bar & Grille owner David Rasp says some days Mother Nature tips things their way.

“You know the most noticeable is if there is a fog issue because we get everyone ashore... And they can’t quite get in yet. So they’re hanging out a little while. So I’m not telling you we hope for fog -- but it’s not all bad,” said Rasp.

“Having those cruise delays -- we don’t want to delay them very much -- but having those cruise delays is good thing for business,” said Carol Hunter, Downtown Mobile Alliance.

It’s definitely a trickle effect. Just tracking at performance at Downtown Mobile Alliance’s Urban Emporium -- Carol Hunter says in terms of revenue -- the numbers don’t lie.

“We know that every day that the cruise ship left was one of the busiest days of the week for us and so having that ship come back -- on top of what has been some healthy growth in the post pandemic years -- but having that cruise ship come back is really going to make a big difference for our retail, restaurants, and hotel business downtown,” said Hunter.

Meanwhile, serving up cold press juices and vegan food options -- Ginger & Spice -- has seen a lot of foot traffic since opening up their downtown location nestled in the heart of Dauphin Street.

“I’ve seen people from all over -- all over the U.S. and not just Mobile,” said ShaMyra Sylvester -- Owner Ginger & Spice.

With plenty of fresh options -- Sylvester is ready to experience the impact of Carnival.

“My hope is that they flood our store and we can grow in the midst of being stimulated by the new cruise ship coming in. Stimulating the economy -- we need that,” said Sylvester.

While Carnival will be offering longer itineraries to new destinations out of Mobile -- we will be sharing the cruise ship and only have it six months out of the year (October - March).

