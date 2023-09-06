Fall flavors: Soul Caffeine

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The folks from Soul Caffeine joined Joe, Chelsey, and Jenn on Studio10 with a look at their new Fall flavors.

Autumn Harvest - Caramel and Hazelnut

Bonfire - Salted Caramel Chai

Fall Breeze Cold Brew - Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, and Caramel

Caramel Apple Lotus - Iced energy drink with green apple and caramel

Soul Caffeine

2 locations. 1714 Dauphin Street and 2004 hwy 98 ste B in daphne

251-345-4156

Soulcaffeine.net

Or the soul caffeine app

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.