Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fall flavors: Soul Caffeine

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The folks from Soul Caffeine joined Joe, Chelsey, and Jenn on Studio10 with a look at their new Fall flavors.

  • Autumn Harvest - Caramel and Hazelnut
  • Bonfire - Salted Caramel Chai
  • Fall Breeze Cold Brew - Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, and Caramel
  • Caramel Apple Lotus - Iced energy drink with green apple and caramel

Soul Caffeine

2 locations. 1714 Dauphin Street and 2004 hwy 98 ste B in daphne

251-345-4156

Soulcaffeine.net

Or the soul caffeine app

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Cleveland Clinic’s annual ‘MENtion It’ survey findings released
Cleveland Clinic’s annual ‘MENtion It’ survey findings released
2023 Women’s Forum: Taking Command
2023 Women’s Forum: Taking Command
Niceville Army veteran shares how ‘Semper Fi & America’s Fund’ helped change his life
Niceville Army veteran shares how ‘Semper Fi & America’s Fund’ helped change his life
2nd Veterans Helping Veterans Car Show & Jeep Bash
2nd Veterans Helping Veterans Car Show & Jeep Bash