Fall flavors: Soul Caffeine
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The folks from Soul Caffeine joined Joe, Chelsey, and Jenn on Studio10 with a look at their new Fall flavors.
- Autumn Harvest - Caramel and Hazelnut
- Bonfire - Salted Caramel Chai
- Fall Breeze Cold Brew - Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, and Caramel
- Caramel Apple Lotus - Iced energy drink with green apple and caramel
Soul Caffeine
2 locations. 1714 Dauphin Street and 2004 hwy 98 ste B in daphne
251-345-4156
Or the soul caffeine app
