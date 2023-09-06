Fate of historic homes on Conti Street decided by Architectural Review Board

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The verdict is in for the future of the two historic homes on Conti Street in the Old Dauphin Way Historic District.

Two months ago, residents on Conti Street noticed the homes were put on moving blocks.

Those same folks went before the ARB on Wednesday.

After comments from both sides- in favor and opposing, the ARB voted to keep the homes where they are at 918 and 920 Conti Street.

Back in May, we spoke Katie Herndon. Herndon said she was visiting her parent’s home which is next door the historical houses when she noticed one of the homes was being removed from its foundation.

The City discovered the workers involved didn’t have the right permit to continue with the move so a ‘stop work order’ was issued.

Herndon told FOX10 she was worried the empty space would diminish the historical value of the area.

Until now, the future of the homes was uncertain.

A new owner purchased the homes and wanted to move them to a vacant lot on Hickory Street outside the Historic District.

Several members from the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association live on Hickory Street, and at the meeting they argued moving the homes to their neighborhood would increase their own historical footprint.

Jim Flowers, Herndon’s father, has lived next door to the homes for nearly two decades. He’s thrilled about the decision.

