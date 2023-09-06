Healthy Living with USA Health: GO Run for Gynecologic Oncology

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mark your calendar! The 16th Annual GO Run for Gynecologic Oncology is happening Saturday, September 16.

The 5K race and 1-mile fun run is taking place at the University of South Alabama’s campus. Teams who sign up for the run have a chance at winning various team awards such as highest fundraising team, best dressed team, largest team, and most team spirit.

Proceeds from the run are presented by the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation and support revolutionary gynecologic research at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute.

If you’re not interested in running, but would like to help, there are many volunteer opportunities on race day.

For more details and to sign up to run or volunteer, click HERE.

