Advertise With Us
Hire One

Healthy Living with USA Health: GO Run for Gynecologic Oncology

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mark your calendar! The 16th Annual GO Run for Gynecologic Oncology is happening Saturday, September 16.

The 5K race and 1-mile fun run is taking place at the University of South Alabama’s campus. Teams who sign up for the run have a chance at winning various team awards such as highest fundraising team, best dressed team, largest team, and most team spirit.

Proceeds from the run are presented by the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation and support revolutionary gynecologic research at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute.

If you’re not interested in running, but would like to help, there are many volunteer opportunities on race day.

For more details and to sign up to run or volunteer, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Recipe: Taco Soup sponsored by Greer's Markets
Recipe: Taco Soup
Healthy Living with USA Health: GO Run for Gynecologic Oncology
Healthy Living with USA Health: GO Run for Gynecologic Oncology
Recipe Grits and Greens Bobs Downtown Restaurant
Grits & Greens with Bob’s Downtown Diner
14th Annual Food & Folly benefiting UCP of Mobile
14th Annual Food & Folly benefiting UCP of Mobile