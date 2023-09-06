Hot days ahead and Lee gains strength

(WALA) - Thursday will start mild and quiet with lows in the mid-70s. It will heat up quickly with highs climbing into the mid-90s. A few showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. Rain chances are 30-40%.

Friday will also be hot, with highs in the mid-90s. Only isolated showers will be possible.

The weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will be slim both days.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Lee became a hurricane on Wednesday. By the weekend, it will strengthen into a major hurricane north of Puerto Rico.

Most of the long-range models turn the storm northward after that due to trough coming off the East coast.

If that trough is strong enough, it will turn the storm before it reaches the US. If the trough is weak, folks in New England and the Canadian Maritimes will need to be on watch for this storm.

