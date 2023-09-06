Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hot days ahead and Lee gains strength

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Thursday will start mild and quiet with lows in the mid-70s. It will heat up quickly with highs climbing into the mid-90s. A few showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. Rain chances are 30-40%.

Friday will also be hot, with highs in the mid-90s. Only isolated showers will be possible.

The weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will be slim both days.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Lee became a hurricane on Wednesday. By the weekend, it will strengthen into a major hurricane north of Puerto Rico.

Most of the long-range models turn the storm northward after that due to trough coming off the East coast.

If that trough is strong enough, it will turn the storm before it reaches the US. If the trough is weak, folks in New England and the Canadian Maritimes will need to be on watch for this storm.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Next weather for Wednesday, Sep 6 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Wednesday, Sep 6 from FOX10 News
Isolated rain chances, daytime highs in the 90s
Temperatures staying well above normal; eyeing Lee
Isolated rain chances, daytime highs in the 90s
Isolated rain chances, daytime highs in the 90s
Temperatures staying well above normal
Temperatures staying well above normal