MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Hargrove Foundation and Make-A-Wish Alabama teamed up for a Make-A-Wish reveal party for Mobile native, Jaydon. He is almost 13 and his wish was to go to Hawaii. The two organizations surprised Jaydon on Wednesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. in the Hargrove courtyard.

