Advertise With Us
Hire One

MCSO seeks public’s help finding missing Grand Bay woman

Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a Grand Bay woman missing since Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Vicki Pritchett, 55, was last seen on Sunday evening. According to authorities, she was left her home on McGehee Road on foot and has not returned.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has short black hair worn in a ponytail. She also has a tattoo that says “Vikki” on her lower right leg, authorities said.

When last seen, she was barefoot and wearing a black and white T-shirt, black shorts and a gray baseball cap, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Make-A-Wish reveal party
Make-A-Wish Reveal Party for Jaydon
FEMA may be able to provide one-time financial assistance for cleaning costs to eligible...
Grants for cleaning costs may be available for Moss Point tornado victims
Fairhope track and field complex update
Fairhope track and field complex update
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into hurricane as it churns in Atlantic toward Caribbean