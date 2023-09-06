Advertise With Us
Mobile’s first-ever shipping container food court opens

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s first-ever food court made from shipping containers is getting ready for its soft opening on Thursday.

It’s been in the making for nearly two years, with the groundbreaking in 2021. On Wednesday, we got a sneak peek of the brand-new space on Dauphin Street between Jackson and Joachim streets.

Five colorful, repurposed containers sit in the area that was once a community garden and each containers boastings a different menu. The vendors offer a variety of foods from macaroni and cheese, barbecue and pasta to Honduran cuisine.

Artius Walker, owner of SMAC Shack food truck, heads this endeavor. He says Box Owt also owns the event space next door that’ll give guests a reprieve from the heat while catching live music.

FOX10 News talked to the owner of the Honduran eatery who’s bringing his authentic dishes to the port city.

“I think it’s a great idea. It’s good for Mobile, good for the people to try something else out different, you know, hopefully everybody will like it,” said Ricky Breek, owner of Las Catrachas, which will also have Mexican foods.

Box Owt is still progressing with its opening. For now, it will be open Thursdays for dinner, and then for lunch and dinner Friday through Sunday. They plan to add more days in the future.

