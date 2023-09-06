Advertise With Us
Neuroflourish of Fairhope

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

Neuroflourish is where science and psychology meet!

The brain is an organ that we cannot afford to neglect because it has the largest impact on our overall well-being. When the brain is not prioritized, a person’s overall quality of life is negatively impacted. This manifests in areas of mental, emotional, and physical health. Over time, due to factors such as stress, illness, injury, and chemical imbalance, the brain gets stuck in unhealthy patterns. This, in turn, causes deregulation of the central nervous system (CNS) and can eventually lead to disorders such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, PTSD, OCD, and insomnia, among others. At Neuroflourish, we implement a tri-fold process of problem recognition, talk therapy, and the latest neurotechnology to help disrupt those patterns and to try and create new, healthy ones.

Visit their website for more information.

Cleveland Clinic’s annual ‘MENtion It’ survey findings released
2023 Women’s Forum: Taking Command
Fall flavors: Soul Caffeine
Niceville Army veteran shares how ‘Semper Fi & America’s Fund’ helped change his life
2nd Veterans Helping Veterans Car Show & Jeep Bash