Niceville Army veteran shares how ‘Semper Fi & America’s Fund’ helped change his life

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Robert ‘Bobby’ Dove joined the Army in 2008. While on deployment in Afghanistan in 2012, Bobby was struck by an IED, resulting in the loss of his right arm below the elbow and his right leg below the hip. He was medevaced and transferred to Walter Reed for surgeries and recovery.

While recovering at Walter Reed, Bobby was connected with Semper Fi & America’s Fund – a military nonprofit that provided him with an adaptive vehicle, made adaptations to his home, and connected him to a community of others in similar situations.

After his recovery, Bobby took to fishing and handcycling to improve his health. He now lives in Niceville with his wife, Emmy, and their two children.

Click on the link to hear more of ‘Bobby’s story and also more about Semper Fi & America’s Fund.

https://thefund.org/

