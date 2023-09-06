Ocean Springs residents address concerns amid urban renewal plan

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - With talks of more development, Ocean Springs is facing some backlash.

Tuesday night, residents packed the house at the Board of Aldermen meeting voicing their concerns. This all centered around the city’s urban renewal plan.

City leaders say it could kick off the future, but some worry they could get kicked out of their homes.

”I was upset,” said Greg Gipson, Ocean Springs resident.

Homeowners filled City Hall and the front lawn to address their concerns.

“Residents should have a voice in what is going to go on in their city,” Gipson said.

Gipson said news of redevelopment came as a shock. It was even more surprising when he learned highlighted portions on the maps consisted of historical residential areas.

“We have not received any notification regarding- about this plan and how they plan on rolling this out,” Gipson said.

Part of the plan creates opportunity for commercial growth on Bienville Road and Government Street. Other areas on the design include Porter Avenue, East of Highway 90 up to Highway 57, Franklin Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It’s where Gipson’s grandmother’s house has sat for years.

“They don’t understand, you in your grandmother’s house or your aunt’s house and you’re making those Thanksgiving recipes and gumbo. That’s five generations, and here we are standing a Macedonia Church, which is about to 134 years old,” said Gipson.

His plea to reserve these properties doesn’t stand alone. Homeowners and residents against the renewal project shared their thoughts.

“We’re standing, we’re not selling, we’re not moving,” said a concerned citizen.

“This ain’t the plan that’s going to work for the city,” another resident said. “Hope we have an opportunity to stand up, to say what’s in that plan that we really object to and what we want to add to it that we think can be constructive.”

“If you’re going to do something in our community, we should be aware. We were not told anything,” another resident said.

Documents to the Urban Renewal Project is nearly 170 pages long.

Mayor Kenny Holloway tells the crowd although paperwork shows residential areas in limits of redevelopment, it doesn’t mean homes will be lost. He also added the board has been working on renewal plans for about a year.

“All this is is a tool that in case someone wanted to move their property or sell their property, they would have more advantages than they currently have,” Holloway said.

Gipson and many others plan to continue their fight to preserve the City of Discovery at the next city council forum.

“We just have a lot of history here and a lot of roots here that’s been here in Ocean Springs for over a hundred plus years. We just want to make sure we are all on the same page talking the same language,” Gipson said.

An Urban Renewal Plan public forum is scheduled for September 18 at 6 p.m. City leaders will soon decide a location to accommodate participants.

