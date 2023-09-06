Advertise With Us
Temperatures staying well above normal; eyeing Lee

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temperatures are unfortunately going to be staying well above average with highs in the mid to low 90s each day through the weekend. However, we might get a little rain today.

It won’t be an overwhelming amount or enough to bust the drought, but anything will help at this point. A few showers are located offthe coast early this morning and a few more could pop up in spots later this afternoon. Better odds for showers/storms come tomorrow. The coverage will be in the 20-40% range so hopefully your lawn is one that gets the beneficial rain. We’ll see a few showers possible each day through Saturday.

In the Tropics, we have Lee that will be a hurricane later today and could be a MAJOR hurricane by the weekend. It will move north of Puerto Rico but where it goes after that remains to be seen. We’ll be watching this very closely. This is the most dangerous part of hurricane season so pay close attention to all tropical dangers the next few weeks

