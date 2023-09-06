Advertise With Us
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit. Fain, who won the UAW’s presidency this spring in the first direct election by members, says the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that doesn't have an agreement by the time contracts expire next week. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(AP)
By The Associated Press and TOM KRISHER
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.

“That’s the plan,” President Shawn Fain responded when asked if the union would strike any of the companies that haven’t reached a tentative deal by the time their national contracts end.

A strike against all three major automakers — General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — could cause damage not only to the industry as a whole but also to the Midwest economy, and could lead eventually to higher vehicle prices.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Fain left open the possibility of avoiding a strike. He acknowledged that the union will have to give up some of its demands to reach agreements. Contracts with the three companies will all expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

In the interview, Fain did report some progress in the negotiations, saying the union will meet Thursday with GM to hear the company’s response to the UAW’s economic demands. In addition, discussions are under way with Ford on wages and benefits. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, has yet to make a counteroffer on wage and benefit demands, he said.

The union’s demands include 46% pay raises, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, union representation of workers at new battery plants and a restoration of traditional pensions.

While saying a strike by up to 146,000 members against all three major automakers is a real possibility, Fain said the union doesn’t want to strike and would prefer to to reach new contracts with them.

