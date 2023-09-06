University of South Alabama receives Dauphin Island property donation from USA Foundation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama received a big donation Wednesday in partnership with the South Alabama Foundation and the town of Dauphin Island.

More than a quarter mile of bayfront on Dauphin Island’s Aloe Bay now belongs to the University of South Alabama.

Donated by the University of South Alabama Foundation, the nearly 2-million-dollar property will help students learn more about marine and environmental science.

“It is a total team effort. We couldn’t do this without the USA Foundation, and they have chosen to make this transformational gift today because we’ve got a great school of marine and environmental sciences,” President Jo Bonner said.

And with its sandy beachfront and the potential to provide students with an amazing chance to learn about the area, it’s a gift that keeps on giving.

“We’re grateful that we’ve got the support and really the talents of an amazing faculty in the Stokes School of Marine and Environmental Sciences that will know just how to use this as Maxie Roberts the Managing Director of the foundation said, to create a living laboratory for students to be able to study and for the work to be done,” President Bonner said.

The university says the town of Dauphin Island intends to “dredge the Aloe Bay channel to a developed area just south of the Dauphin Island bridge.”

That sand will help “extend the beach area up to 150 feet into the bay, back to its historical shoreline.”

And it’s a win-win for Mayor Jeff Collier.

“What we recognize is that a healthy economy on Dauphin Island and south Mobile County is directly tied to a healthy environment. And we certainly see that this project is going to play into all of those different roles,” Mayor Collier said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.