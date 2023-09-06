Work, life balance on the high seas

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Live on an all-inclusive luxury cruise ship and travel the world from the comfort of home.

That’s right! A new luxury cruise ship is allowing people to permanently live at sea.

The 18-deck MV Narrative is an upscale residential ship with about 547 condos, and enough space to hold about a thousand people.

Prices start at about $600,000 for a studio; larger units are listed at $7.6 million dollars.

Think of it as a floating neighborhood - only this one will set sail across six continents.

There should be plenty to do. The ship has about 20 restaurants, a farmers market, a microbrewery, three pools, a bowling alley and fitness and medical facilities. It will also have a youth education program for children living on the ship.

The service fees range between $4,700 to $9,600 a person, which includes all your meals, drinks, laundry, entertainment, plus maintenance for the liner.

Since the pandemic there has been an increasing amount of people turning to the digital nomadic lifestyle...where they continue to work and relax from their sea at home.

With business travel hard to get funded, and the difficulty of trying to see the world in only a few weeks of annual leave available at many jobs, the lure of a workcation is enormous for some.

As of 2023, 12.7% of full-time employees work from home, while 28.2% work a hybrid model...but 68% of Americans would prefer to be fully remote.

