Alabama school employees to receive pay raises in October

Here’s a breakdown of how the raises will be paid at schools in our area
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Drew Castillow’s journey into the world of education wasn’t initially part of his plan.

“I had to take like a bar test. And so I got a job teaching to kind of make some money while I was studying for the test and fell in love with it and never went back,” Castillow recalled.

His teaching career took him far from home, but eventually, he found his way back to Orange Beach City Schools. Now, surrounded by loved ones and colleagues, Castillow is among the many school staff members looking forward to the upcoming pay raises.

In the spring, Alabama lawmakers approved a 2% pay raise for state employees, including those in the education sector. While most schools in our region plan to implement the standard 2% raise, Orange Beach City Schools has gone a step further, promising a 3% increase.

“That additional 1% is really nice. It feels great to work for a school system that supports education and supports their educators and makes you feel valued,” said Castillow.

For most school employees, the raise will take effect in October. However, some school districts have already provided the increase:

  • 12-month employees in Baldwin County, Clarke County, and Gulf Shores City Schools received their 2% raise over the summer.
  • 12-month employees at Saraland City Schools will see their 2% raise applied to the checks they receive at the end of this month.
  • 9-month employees in these schools and employees at Mobile County and Satsuma City Schools can anticipate their raises next month.

Many schools see these pay raises as a crucial step in retaining talented educators.

Dr. Matt Akin, Superintendent of Gulf Shores City Schools, expressed his satisfaction that the Alabama legislature approved funding for education. He acknowledged that while more funding would have been ideal, Gulf Shores City Schools go the extra mile to support their employees.

“We try to take care of our employees in a lot of ways. So, Gulf Shores is the only school system in the state that provides family leave for the birth or adoption of a child, offering four additional weeks of leave funded by the school district for both parents,” Dr. Akin stated.

These pay raises not only serve as a testament to the commitment of Alabama’s educators but also as a vital step toward retaining and valuing those who play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our state.

