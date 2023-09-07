Advertise With Us
American Weatherstar officially opens new manufacturing facility in Irvington

This new building will "help the company blend silicone, urethane, and acrylic coatings that it supplies to its customers."
President Brian O’Donnell cuts the ribbon to the new facility.
President Brian O'Donnell cuts the ribbon to the new facility.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a big day for American Weatherstar. As the company officially opens its new manufacturing facility.

A ribbon cutting was held for the 10,500 square foot manufacturing facility in Irvington. And after 20 years of business, it’s a long time coming.

“We moved here right before the pandemic kicked off. As a matter of fact, we moved here right before everything shut down in Mobile County. And it’s been a daunting couple of years there preparing for this. It definitely delayed the opening of this building. But it’s been a long road and an exciting day for everybody in the company,” President Brian O’Donnell said.

This new building will “help the company blend silicone, urethane, and acrylic coatings that it supplies to its customers.”

And for President Brian O’Donnell, he recognizes the effort of everyone involved to get this done.

“It’s very personal for me. Having started this myself in my home a long time ago. Yes, there’s a lot of personal feelings that go along with a grand opening like this. But the people who are here with me mean the world to me,” O’Donnell said.

Last year, they blended about “200 thousand gallons of product in their existing plant.” But they knew a bigger facility was needed.

And a bigger facility means the potential for more product. And the potential for more employees.

Which would bring in an economic boost locally.

“We’re always hiring. We’re still looking today. We’re trying to grow every day. We’ve got more positions. Everyone’s income here potentially grows because of our ability to blend more product here versus procuring it from outside,” O’Donnell said.

