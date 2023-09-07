Advertise With Us
Andy Citrin Free Community Concert featuring hip hop artist T-Pain

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Attorney Andy Citrin joined us in the studio to share details on an upcoming free concert!

Andy Citrin Free Community Concert featuring hip hop artist T-Pain!

All We Do Is WIN!

Mardi Gras Park- Mobile, AL

Friday, October 20th 7PM

Free to the public- Thank You Mobile for 37 years of business!

For more information on the concert, please visit www.andywins.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram at:

https://www.facebook.com/AndyCitrinInjuryAttorneys

https://www.instagram.com/andycitrininjuryattorneys/

They will have contests and VIP ticket giveaways throughout the month of September and October on their social media pages.

Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys - Personal Injury Law Firm

Offices in Mobile, Daphne, and Pascagoula

251-888-8888

www.AndyWins.com

