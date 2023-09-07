Austal awarded new Navy contract

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Austal, one of the area’s largest employers, has secured another big contract from the U.S. Navy.

The shipbuilder was awarded a $91 million contract to design and build three landing craft utility vessels. The contract also includes options for nine additional craft and associated support efforts.

LCUs are carried aboard amphibious assault ships. They are used across a range of military operations to deliver vehicles, personnel and cargo from sea to shore and back.

