Avelo celebrates 100 days in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Avelo airlines is celebrating 100 days of flying at the Mobile International Airport today.

The airlines offers non-stop flights from Mobile to Orlando.

Chris Curry, president of the Mobile Airport Authority, said the city hopes to continue to strengthen the partnership with Avelo and add more destinations.

Curry said that more than 7,500 passengers are taken between Mobile and Orlando twice a week. The flights depart Mobile on Thursdays and return on Sundays.

