Better chance for rain and storms today

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ll see a better chance for showers/storms today thanks to a stalled front to our north, but we still can’t promise everyone sees rain. We definitely need it because the deficits are climbing and the drought conditions are only getting worse. We’re putting the rain coverage at 40-50% but it will drop sharply for Friday and the weekend.

It’ll be hot this afternoon with a high in the upper 90s. The temperatures stay hot with highs in the mid 90s through at least the middle of next week. Morning temps stay in the low 70s. The extreme heat remains intact through mid month with temps staying way above average and flirting with records.

Hurricane Lee is in the Atlantic basin and will be a Category 4 storm by this weekend as it tracks North of Puerto Rico. It will likely recurve but that will have to watched closely. The most dangerous part of hurricane season lasts until mid October.

