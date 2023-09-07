Advertise With Us
CenterPointe Assembly presents ‘Community Fun Day’

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CenterPointe Assembly is hosting a ‘Community Fun Day’ on September 9 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The event will include a craft fair, a car show, food trucks, free kids activities, and much more!

Sara Rushing, children’s pastor at CenterPointe Assembly says all profits made from the event will go to BGMC and will be allocated to F.R.E.E. International & Say Something School Assemblies.

The event will be held at CenterPointe Assembly of God, which is located at 1375 W. 1-65 Service Road N. in Mobile. Vendor registration is open until Sept. 7.

For more information on the event or details on vendor/car show registration contact events@centerpointeassembly.com.

CenterPointe Assembly presents 'Community Fun Day'
CenterPointe Assembly presents 'Community Fun Day'

