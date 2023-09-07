Fairhope and Daphne agree to share water when in short supply

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope and Daphne will soon be joined at the hip as the two cities agree to share water in times of drought. A new water line with a two-way valve will be installed where the two services meet. This comes after Fairhope has endured two straight summers of water shortages.

Fairhope and Daphne agree to share water during times of drought or shortage (Hal Scheurich)

“When our population has doubled the way it has and you haven’t put a water well in since 2007, then you’re already behind the eight-ball,” said Fairhope mayor, Sherry Sullivan.

Sullivan knows what the problem is and this year’s dry summer compounded what was an already challenging situation. Residents were placed on mandatory water rationing, causing some unrest on social media with folks wondering what’s being done to fix a problem they don’t see going away.

“Since I’ve taken office, we have been working on twenty-million-dollars in new water and wastewater projects. A new well is part of that figure, so I feel that we have been trying to plan,” Sullivan explained. “We were just so far behind the eight ball to begin with but we have been doing the things that we need to do. Again, unfortunately were just in a time where it’s taken things just a little bit longer than we had hoped.”

By this time next year, Sullivan expects the new well will be online and plans already in the works for future expansion. In the meantime, the city of Daphne has agreed to tie its water lines into Fairhope’s near Parker Road.

“This is a permanent connection, so we’re actually putting pipe in and valves in to be able to either shut the water off or turn it on,” said Sullivan. “Again, we can valve that water either towards Daphne or towards Fairhope.”

For some Fairhope residents who’ve been dealing with the ongoing phases of water rationing, it’s a logical and welcomed partnership.

“Seems like a no brainer to me. I mean, eventually you know, Daphne might need water from us. You never know what could happen,” said Fairhope resident, Stephanie Reeves. “Daphne may have a water tower explode. I don’t know. You know, it’s just whatever we have to do and it’s great to be able to work with a neighboring community.”

Work to install the junction should begin by the end of September. The cost to put in the junction between the two water systems is estimated to be about $50,000. Daphne and Fairhope will split the cost evenly. Whoever needs water will pay the other a specified rate for every thousand gallons provided.

