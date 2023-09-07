The fate of two historic homes on Conti Street were argued about on Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The fate of two historic homes on Conti Street -- being argued Wednesday in front of Mobile’s Architectural Review Board.

FOX 10 News has been following the story for months – when back in May – the two homes were first being moved off their foundations. It was a move that took neighbors by surprise. Turns out the workers did not have the right permit and a “stop work order” was issued.

But it’s the proposal by a new owner -- that really got the troops rallied – starting a “Save Conti” campaign – even putting up signs around town.

Going before the ARB are opponents and the new owners – Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association (better known as MAMGA). They propose moving them to Hickory Street – where several of the members live – and told the board “it will add a piece of history to that neighborhood.”

“We want to retain the historical significance of those buildings -- but more than anything -- we want this to be an example of to continue the upgrade of that community,” said one MAMGA Member.

Opposition quickly rallied in Old Dauphin Way’s Historic District to save the homes with addresses 918 and 920 and keep them where they’ve been on Conti Street.

“I can assure you -- we would not have bought a house here -- had we known these houses were going to be removed. We totally oppose -- it’s going to totally disrupt the neighborhood. And it’s going to take inventory out of Midtown - and Midtown is thriving,” said Lisa Graves, Lives near Conti Homes.

Those wearing red at Thursday night’s meeting – want the houses to stay. Ben Harris is the attorney for Katharine & Rev. Jim Flowers – who live nextdoor to the Conti houses.

“Because the houses would be removed from their original spot -- the end result for Conti Street and neighboring properties would be identical to demolition. So that is what we are here about,” said Harris.

After more than an hour of discussion -- the ARB unanimously decided the houses won’t be going anywhere.

Many of the supporters in attendance came from other historic districts in the Port City.

“Because if it could happen now -- it could happen again,” said one supporter.

“Concerned about destroying our architectural gems that they are and they need to be offered for sale -- people have been wanting this,” said another supporter.

For the Flowers -- the ARB’s decision is a win for historic preservation in the City of Mobile.

“I’m amazed that that many people rallied behind us -- because when we opposed them rezoning it -- nobody did. And they didn’t rezone them -- and we knew they were going to come back and think of something and I’m just so happy everybody supported us. I just hope they are going to fix them up or sell them,” said Katharine.

“This decision by the ARB will protect people’s investments when they buy a historic home -- they’ll know the neighborhood is going to be protected,” said Rev. Flowers.

Following the ARB’s decision -- representatives with MAMGA declined to comment.

