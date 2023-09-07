Former New Orleans priest indicted on charges of rape, kidnapping, theft

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker has been indicted by an Orleans Parish Grand Jury on charges that include aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated crimes against nature, and theft, announced District Attorney Jason Williams.

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. outside of Williams’ office.

The indictment follows disturbing revelations that Hecker had previously confessed to molesting multiple teenagers dating as far back as 1966, as reported by documents obtained by The Guardian in June. The documents shed light on a deeply troubling history of abuse and alleged cover-ups within the church.

According to the documents, former archbishops, including Phillip Hannan, were aware of Hecker’s sexual abuse of young boys. Hecker’s confessions detailed his misconduct or abuse of seven teenagers between 1966 and 1979. These incidents involved “overtly sexual acts,” with one shocking incident occurring during an overnight trip to a Texas theme park.

Hecker oversaw the archdiocese’s scouting program from 1966 to 1972, a position that provided him access to numerous teenagers. Hecker admitted to his superiors in 1999 that he had either sexually molested or shared a bed with multiple teenagers he had met during his tenure as a priest.

In his confession, Hecker attributed his actions to “a time of great change in the world and in the church” and stated, “I succumbed to its zeitgeist.”

The Archdiocese, in a statement, says they reported Hecker to authorities multiple times since 2002.

“We have fully cooperated and will continue to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation into Lawrence Hecker,” the statement said.

Hecker continued working for the church until his retirement in 2002 and received retirement benefits until 2020.

