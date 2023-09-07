Gulf Shores man faces DUI, assault charges following crash

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores police are investigating an three-vehicle accident that happened Tuesday in the 21000 block of East Beach Boulevard.

Police said when they arrived just before 7 p.m., they found a female trapped inside of her vehicle with head injuries and two other heavily-damaged vehicles blocking the road.

According to investigators, a Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound when it crossed the center lane into eastbound traffic and collided head on with the two other vehicles.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Gulf Shores police arrested 34-year-old Michael Adam Hasty of Gulf Shores. They said Hasty was driving under the influence when the crash happened.

Hasty is charged with DUI and third-degree assault.

