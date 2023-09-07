Advertise With Us
Hot weekend ahead and Lee headed towards major status

By Jason Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WALA) - Friday will start mild and quiet with lows in the mid-70s. It will heat up quickly with highs climbing into the mid-90s. Only an isolated chance of rain is possible.

The weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid-90s. Rain chances will be slim both days.

Tropics: Lee is strengthening quickly and will soon be a major hurricane. By the weekend, it will be north of Puerto Rico. Most of the long-range models turn the storm northward after that due to a trough coming off the East Coast. If that trough is strong enough it will turn the storm before it reaches the U.S. If the trough is weak, folks in New England and the Canadian Maritimes will need to be on watch for this storm.

