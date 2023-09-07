Judge denies youthful officer status for Steadham Drive shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man will stand trial for murder as an adult in the fatal shooting of a man on Steadman Drive in May 2022.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Vicki Davis denied Zyione Fagin’s request to be treated as a youthful offender. Fagin was 20 at the time of the incident. Youthful offender status would have sealed the case from public view and capped punishment at three years in prison if Fagin was convicted.

The shooting killed 46-year-old Mfundisi Mingo.

Fagin pleaded not guilty to the offense. The judge set a status hearing for Nov 2.

