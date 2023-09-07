Mobile Fire-Rescue receives international accreditation status

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has been awarded international accreditation status to go along with its other accreditations. The new accreditation makes MFRD one of the top fire departments in the country.

Mobile Fire-Rescue holds an ISO Class 1 rating, the highest possible rating. It’s based on a number of factors, like response time, training and maintaining equipment. It also has Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services accreditation, meaning the department is adhering to the highest standards in the country.

Being awarded international accreditation status wasn’t easy. It involved a two-year process. The department was scored on 11 different categories from administration to professional development, touching every portion of the fire department.

There are only eight other fire departments in the U.S. with these three top awards.

Mobile Fire Chief Jeremy Lami said receiving the award speaks volumes about the department, especially being Alabama’s second-largest fire department made up of more than 500 employees

Lami and Mayor Sandy Stimpson praised the department and where it’s headed.

“Citizens can expect that when we show up, we’re operating out of proven principles, cutting edge technology, state of the art equipment, and then we have plans in place not only to develop our people but to also ensure that they’re in their right positions to perform the best,” Lami said.

Stimpson said, “People wonder sometimes where their tax dollars go. It would not be available if we didn’t have the concept and belief of being stewards of their tax dollars and it’s just a great day.”

The department will apply for re-accreditation in five years.

