Most Pure Heart of Mary Fundraising Festival

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Most Pure Heart of Mary Church and School is hosting a fun, fall, fundraising festival on Saturday October 7. The event will take place from 11am - 6pm at the church at 310 Sengstak St. in Mobile.

Karlos Finley and Wanda Foster Lewis joined us on the air to tell us all about it and to invite the public to come on out, have some fun, and help support the church and school.

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Most%20Pure%20Heart%20of%20Mary%20Catholic%20Church/165748783516411/

