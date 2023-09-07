Advertise With Us
MPD arrests man on several outstanding warrants

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD arrested a man on Wednesday on several outstanding warrants after a short pursuit.

Officers said they attempted a traffic stop on Old Shell Road near Hillcrest Road when the driver refused to stop and continued at a slow speed.

The vehicle was stopped at Hillcrest and Grelot Road and officers said they observed the driver discarding drugs which were recovered.

Devan Sanders, 30, was arrested without further incident and was taken to Metro on several warrants including child abandonment and domestic violence according to jail records.

