Novelis partners with Baldwin County High School to kick off new robotics program

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Aluminum manufacturer, Novelis handed over a nice check to Baldwin County High School Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The donation launched a new partnership between the Bay Minette company and a brand-new, student robotics team at the high school.

Still a year or more from production, Novelis is already creating partnerships which they hope will benefit all involved. The latest involved the company handing over a check for $7,500 to get the school’s robotics program started. Novelis officials said it’s a small investment that will pay big dividends.

Novelis Plant Manager, Tori Holt presents Baldwin County High School with check for $7,500 for robotics program (Hal Scheurich)

“We won’t necessarily see the impact of our investment tomorrow, but we do feel like ten years from now, when we’re really going to need their expertise, they’ll be there for us and hopefully, they’ll remember today when we made that investment,” explained Novelis Plant Manager, Tori Holt.

Some of the first students to benefit from the investment were at the check presentation. While Baldwin County High School isn’t the only school in the county to offer robotics instruction, it is the only For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) program.

FIRST is an international youth organization known for putting on robotics competitions across the country and the world. Students won’t find out the focus of the next competition until January but said they’re up for the challenge and are excited to watch the program succeed.

“I look forward to seeing this robotics team build into the future after I’ve already graduated,” said BCHS senior and president of the robotics club, Dorothy Myers. “Come back to my alma matter and see the scene I helped start be bigger than I could have ever imagined.”

Getting the support of such a major corporate partner right out of the gate was spearheaded in part, by Michael Gay. Gay teaches chemistry and physics currently and will now add robotics to the list. He said FIRST’s mission inspired him to pursue it at Baldwin County High School.

“I’ve had other teachers, other friends who’ve done the same thing at different schools and I was like, inspired by the work they were able to do and help kids,” Gay said. “Really get some kids who are quiet, don’t fit in other places, a great place they can go and shine and that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Right now, the robotics team at Baldwin County High School has just over 20 members, but membership is expected to grow. The donation made by Novelis will be used mostly for competition entry fees, which can be expensive.

