Police arrest man for burglary and assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man for a burglary and assault that occurred on Thursday, Aug 31.

Police said they responded to the 2800 block of Circle Court at 10 p.m. in reference to a burglary and assault call on Aug 31 and discovered a victim and three friends were approached by a man acting aggressively while standing outside.

The victim’s went inside and the suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted one of the victims before fleeing the scene, according to MPD.

Authorities said the suspect returned with a shotgun and threatened all of the victims before fleeing again.

Officials said they took Kristofor Layman, 43, into custody on Wednesday as the suspect and charged him with first degree burglary, second degree assault and third degree assault..

