Rain chances to increase this afternoon

(WALA) - Our area is seeing mostly sunny skies for now, with just a few clouds making an appearance. However, things change this afternoon when rain chances begin to pop up for areas along Interstate 10. The best timing is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., with showers and thunderstorms possible.

Daytime highs will continue to max out in the 90s, staying well above average for this time of year. A heat advisory has been issued for Mobile County and our Mississippi counties. Heat indices, the feels-like temperatures, will be soaring into the triple digits all across the Gulf Coast. Take it easy and stay hydrated if spending time outdoors.

Overnight, we will stay mild in the 70s, with isolated showers possible.

Your Friday is looking sunny with isolated coastal showers to begin the day. We will continue to stay hot in the mid-90s with plenty of sunshine later in the day.

Heading into the weekend, we will stay sunny and in the 90s. Take it easy and stay hydrated if spending time outdoors, as we will continue to stay hot all across the Gulf Coast.

Tracking the tropics, we are monitoring Tropical Depression 14. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Margot later this evening, and potentially become a Category 1 hurricane by the end of the weekend. We are also tracking Hurricane Lee, which is a Category 2 hurricane. Lee is expected to strengthen into a strong Cat 4 (major) hurricane this evening and continue to move west-northwest. We will continue to monitor, but most models have it taking a northerly curve on the north side of Puerto Rico, sending it back into the Atlantic. The Gulf is quiet.

We’ll keep you updated on FOX10. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.