Advertise With Us
Hire One

Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security hole.(JESHOOTS from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their operating systems immediately.

The company issued an update that fixes a vulnerability that hackers may already be exploiting, according to The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto.

Apple released security information on Thursday regarding the update to iOS 16.6.1.

Experts say iPhone and iPad owners should immediately go to the settings menu on their devices.

From there, select general, then software update. Tap install to begin the update process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Ryan Salame leaves Federal court, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. Salame, a former top...
Former FTX crypto executive pleads guilty to making millions in illegal campaign contributions
Prichard man to be tried as an adult in murder case
Judge denies youthful officer status for Steadham Drive shooting suspect
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A DEA agent was charged in the death of a Salem cyclist.
DEA agent charged in death of cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash
Prichard man to be tried as an adult in murder case
Prichard man to be tried as an adult in murder case