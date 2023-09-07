UPDATE: Suspect leads MPD on chase

UPDATE: MPD confirmed a traffic stop at Dauphin Island Parkway and Military Road led to a pursuit with officers.

Officials said the driver initially pulled over, but proceeded to speed off before blowing a tire and crashing into a pole and an abandoned trailer.

The 22-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD were led on a chase today that crashed out on Dauphin Island Parkway near Cedar Downs.

The driver allegedly crashed into a power pole and an abandoned trailer around 2:30 p.m., Thursday afternoon.

The driver attempted to flee on foot, but police were able to apprehend them after tasing the suspect.

