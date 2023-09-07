Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Suspect leads MPD on chase

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UPDATE: MPD confirmed a traffic stop at Dauphin Island Parkway and Military Road led to a pursuit with officers.

Officials said the driver initially pulled over, but proceeded to speed off before blowing a tire and crashing into a pole and an abandoned trailer.

The 22-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD were led on a chase today that crashed out on Dauphin Island Parkway near Cedar Downs.

The driver allegedly crashed into a power pole and an abandoned trailer around 2:30 p.m., Thursday afternoon.

The driver attempted to flee on foot, but police were able to apprehend them after tasing the suspect.

FOX10 is on the scene and working to gather more information.

