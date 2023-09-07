Top Tailgating and Homegating Tips with Mark Schlereth

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Americans love fall, football and fun, and that includes the good old-fashioned tailgater to cheer on their favorite NFL and/or college team.

Who knows more about Tailgate Party Tips than former NFL player and seasoned chef, Mark Schlereth?

Mark joined us on Studio10 to discuss tips to bring the tailgating event from a parking lot to the backyard as well as right into the home.

He talks about:

•Party Preparation

•Managing the Menu

•All-Things-Entertainment

•Mark’s NFL Season Pics

About Mark Schlereth:

Three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL broadcasting veteran Mark Schlereth joined FOX Sports in July 2017 as a FOX NFL game analyst and an FS1 studio analyst covering the NFL. Prior to joining FOX, Schlereth, a former NFL Pro Bowler, served as an ESPN studio analyst for 16 years, in addition to various radio hosting duties.

