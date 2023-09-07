Advertise With Us
Hire One

Top Tailgating and Homegating Tips with Mark Schlereth

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Americans love fall, football and fun, and that includes the good old-fashioned tailgater to cheer on their favorite NFL and/or college team.

Who knows more about Tailgate Party Tips than former NFL player and seasoned chef, Mark Schlereth?

Mark joined us on Studio10 to discuss tips to bring the tailgating event from a parking lot to the backyard as well as right into the home.

He talks about:

•Party Preparation

•Managing the Menu

•All-Things-Entertainment

•Mark’s NFL Season Pics

About Mark Schlereth:

Three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL broadcasting veteran Mark Schlereth joined FOX Sports in July 2017 as a FOX NFL game analyst and an FS1 studio analyst covering the NFL. Prior to joining FOX, Schlereth, a former NFL Pro Bowler, served as an ESPN studio analyst for 16 years, in addition to various radio hosting duties.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Most Pure Heart of Mary Fundraising Festival
Most Pure Heart of Mary Fundraising Festival
Andy Citrin free community concert featuring T-Pain
Andy Citrin Free Community Concert featuring hip hop artist T-Pain
Fall flavors: Knucklebones Elixir Co.
Fall flavors: Knucklebones Elixir Co.
‘Choir Concentration Celebration’ at Stone Street Baptist Church
‘Choir Concentration Celebration’ at Stone Street Baptist Church