USA student-athletes donate truckloads of food to local pantry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - University of South Alabama student-athletes are taking their platform beyond the field.

Several athletes from different teams collaborated with Victory Health Partners- a clinic providing healthcare to adults without insurance- to stock their food pantry.

Micaela Dusseault, a defender on the Jag’s soccer team, spearheaded the fundraiser.

“I just think getting the community is a great way to do it and being in the public eye on a soccer team here in Mobile- I just wanted to share that and show any opportunity is open.”

On and off the field, her commitment doesn’t wane.

“Even one can at the grocery store can cost 60 cents and that can go to someone who can’t even afford it so everybody can have an impact,” she said.

Dusseault is in grad school and she interns at Victory Health. It was there she decided to launch a food drive with her fellow student-athletes.

“It was just in the summer that I started working here and I could see the need for the community and how I could help,” she explained. “Just the culmination of everything behind it-- it was truly God’s work. It came together so quickly just to give back to something I became so passionate about.”

From the soccer team to basketball and football teams, athletes competed for who could bring in the most donations over a 3-week period.

“They were able to put something together so that all the sports teams could have a little bit of competition to bring out that competitive edge,” said Tanner McGee, a Jag quarterback.

But this time, they were all on the same team.

“We tried to bring all the sports teams together to see if we could make a difference,” added McGee.

McGee also interned at Victory Health and says the drive is a touchdown for the community.

“I think it’s really important for us to be able to use our platform. Whether we like it or not, there’s eyes on us. As student athletes, we like that responsibility. We know it’s a privilege and a responsibility so anytime we have the opportunity to do something like this and reach out to the community-- it’s awesome for us,” said McGee.

You can still donate monetarily or drop off food items at Victory Health on Professional Parkway in Mobile. Victory Health will also have a booth set up at the USA football game on Saturday, the soccer game on Sunday and the volleyball game next Friday.

