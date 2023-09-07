Watch your step! It’s copperhead season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Snakes lay eggs around the end of summer and beginning of fall, making September prime time copperhead season.

The snakes typically hide in bushes but will come out early mornings and late afternoons. If you see one, don’t get too close because they are venomous.

Jatin Patel of Wiregrass Wildlife recommends keeping your distance and scaring it off by spraying it with a water hose.

“So, these snakes can actually sense your body heat,” Patel explained. “So they know you are way to big for them to eat you. They will protect themselves if you get too close,” he added. “They’re just living their life like we do but we just got to be careful and just, you know, let them be.”

Dead copperheads can be just as deadly as live ones, Patel said. Don’t move the snake with your hands because it is still venomous.

If a copperhead, dead or alive, is a bit too close for comfort, call animal control or a wildlife removal agency to remove it.

