Woman’s 68-inch mullet claims Guinness World Record

Tami Manis, an East Tennessee woman, is the Guinness World Records 2024 winner for the world’s longest competitive mullet.
By Ellie Byrd and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A woman in east Tennessee is being recognized for having the World’s Longest Mullet.

Hanging at around 5′8″ long, Tami Manis has been named the 2024 Gunness World Record winner for the World’s Longest Competitive Mullet.

“I’ve told people there are 19 different types of mullets. That is a rabbit hole you can go down, by definition, short on the side, short on top, long in the back. People who have it over their ears, I call that a shag,” Manis said explaining her style.

She said it started in the 80s when she saw a band member with a rat tail, so she got one. When she cut it, she said she immediately regretted it.

On Feb. 9, 1990, the mullet was born, and she hasn’t looked back since.

“In hindsight, it’s so funny because in the beginning, it’s like, ‘Oh, you have a rat tail.’ Then it became, ‘Oh, you still have a rat tail.’ To, ‘Oh, it’s not as negative now,’” Manis said.

Manis came in 2nd place at the USA Mullet Championship which led to her being entered into the Guinness World Records for 2024.

“It is 68 inches long. It has been verified, stretched out. It’s fluffy and it kind of draws it up a little bit, it’s almost to my ankles when it’s braided so it’s still somewhat impressive in the braided state,” Manis explained.

She said she’s blown away with the love and support she is getting from across the globe.

“This is just so surreal for me. It’s just who I am. I just work every day, but now this has gotten a lot of attention which I’m grateful for,” Manis said.

The 2024 Guinness World Records book will be available Sept. 12

